When whoops becomes wonderful

KHOU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — To see Chick-fil-A's latest holiday animated...

www.khou.com

The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Fox News

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

BERLIN -- Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge...
EUROPE
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW

