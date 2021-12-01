When whoops becomes wonderful

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited...
(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
BERLIN -- Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating climate change but faces the immediate challenge...
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
