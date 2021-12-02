ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Focused Bees regain offensive touch, move to 9-1

By SteveBatterson
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling offensively in its last two games, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team went back to the basics Wednesday. The focus on fundamentals paid off as the Fighting Bees rolled to an 83-56 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Lincoln at Lee Lohman Arena. “We got back to...

