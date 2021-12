Hamilton Heights dropped its season-opener Wednesday night, falling to Lebanon 65-49 in a home game. The Tigers outscored the Huskies in each quarter, although Heights kept it close during the first half. Lebanon led 11-8 after the first period and 21-15 at halftime, but pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Huskies 19-11. “We’re going to be a work in progress,” said Heights coach Chad Ballenger. “We just don’t have a ton of experience coming back. We’re going to have a learning curve for a while.”

