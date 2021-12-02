It would cost $50 billion to vaccinate the world, OECD says

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. “This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said. Hong Kong dropped 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite index gave up...
