It would cost $50 billion to vaccinate the world, OECD says

By William Horobin, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could cost as little as $50 billion to save the global economy. That’s the amount needed to vaccinate the world, a measure that’s key to ending the pandemic and tackling the imbalances “plaguing the recovery,” according to OECD Chief...

kfgo.com

OECD says inflation is main risk to economic outlook

PARIS (Reuters) – The main risk to an otherwise upbeat global economic outlook is that the current inflation spike proves longer and rises further than currently expected, the OECD said on Wednesday. Global growth is set to hit 5.6% this year before moderating to 4.5% in 2022 and 3.2% in...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

OECD Cuts World Growth Forecast, Warns Of Omicron Threat

The OECD warned Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens the global economic recovery as it lowered the growth outlook for 2021 and appealed for a swifter rollout of Covid vaccines. The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Government shutdown would cost the US economy $1.8 billion a week, S&P says

Congress is flirting with a shutdown that would cost the US economy $1.8 billion for each week the government is closed, according to estimates by S&P Global Ratings. "The shutdown, if it's brief, wouldn't be a disaster, but would still reduce some of the economic gains the US has felt from the reopening," Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global, wrote in a report Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Street.Com

Inflation Will Linger, OECD Says, With Omicron Impact Unknown

Unfortunately, you might have to get used to inflation, at least for a while longer. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, now expects price inflation to average 4.4% in 2022, up from the 3.1% predicted in September’s forecast. The organization released the prediction in the last of four reports...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
stockxpo.com

Global Inflation Set to Be Higher for Longer, Says OECD

The pickup in inflation rates around the world will be longer-lasting and sharper than previously anticipated, with a growing risk that households and businesses grow accustomed to faster price rises, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest forecasts for the global economy. But the Paris-based research...
BUSINESS
The Independent

A price too high: Elderly Greeks say fines for failing to get Covid vaccine are too costly

Greece’s drastic decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over with fines for those who do not comply has sparked frustration among pensioners who say they are already struggling financially.The announcement from Athens on Tuesday means Greece is the second European country to make vaccinations mandatory, after Austria, although it is the first in the EU to target a specific age group.Over-60s who have not been vaccinated or made an appointment for their first dose by 16 January will face a monthly fine of 100 euro (£85), with the collected money helping to finance Greece’s hospitals.Greece...
WORLD
Business
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
thecentersquare.com

Build Back Better could cost Michigan taxpayers $3 billion

(The Center Square) – U.S. lawmakers are discussing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan that, if enacted into law, would force state taxpayers to pay for child care programs that cost about $3 billion annually. The White House summarized the nearly 2,500-page bill here. The Biden administration says...
MICHIGAN STATE
investing.com

Oil Sinks More Than 5% as Powell Signals Faster End to Tapering

(Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York slid more than 5% after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than planned next year. Powell’s comments during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington moved financial markets Tuesday as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

UK headed for best growth in G-7 this year and next, OECD says

LONDON (Dec 1): Britain is headed for the fastest growth in the Group of Seven major economies this year and next but will suffer a setback if supply shortages are allowed to worsen, the OECD said. A lack of workers to fill open jobs and persistent disruptions in the flow...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Janet Yellen Says ‘Of Course’ Cannabis Companies Banking Billions Would Help IRS

In states where cannabis is fully legal, financial institutions that accept weed-earned cash can face federal charges, which forces cannabis growers, distributors and retailers to perform their transactions in cash. When Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter of the House Financial Services Committee asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday if she...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Pope Francis calls on EU to improve distribution of migrants

ROME — Pope Francis called on the European Union to improve its allocation of refugees throughout Europe on Monday, saying every country has the capacity to take in some people. "Governments know how many people they can take in. Migrants must be received, accompanied, encouraged and integrated," the pope said....
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. “This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said. Hong Kong dropped 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite index gave up...
