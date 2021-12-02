ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

SGA discusses CHW-ECAPS merger

By Vivi Smilgius
Berkeley Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Government Association met with Associate Dean and Director of Counseling, Health and Wellness Brandin Dear on Nov. 5 to discuss the integration of the college’s Center for Health and Wellness and its Counseling and Psychological Services. The college announced its CHW-ECAPS merger...

berkeleybeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
crusadernews.com

SGA welcomes in chill week

A chill week will kick off at Seward County Community College in the student union from Nov. 29 -Dec. 3. Throughout this whole week, the student government will be hosting a number of activities for students to destress from classes.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
thecollegevoice.org

SGA Forum on Title IX: What We Know and What the College is Doing

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. Students packed Hillel House on Nov. 11, in a sea of green at the Student Government Association (SGA) open forum relating to the Nov. 6 Title IX voyeurism case in Katherine Blunt House. Members of administration in attendance included Ariella “Ari” R. Rotramel, Interim Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion (DIEI); Rachel Stewart, Director of Sexual Violence Prevention & Advocacy (SVPA); Victor J. Arcelus, Dean of Students; Geoff Norbert, Assistant Dean of Student Engagement and New Student Programs; Sara Rothenberger, Assistant Dean for Residential Education and Living (REAL); Ebony Manning, Associate Dean for Equity and Compliance Programs and Title IX Coordinator; and Mary Savage, Director of Campus Safety. The forum ran from 7:15 PM-9:15 PM, as students shared frustrations with the College’s handling of the situations, offered suggestions for change, and asked questions regarding available information about the case and about the funding of the Title IX office and the office of SVPA.
NEW LONDON, CT
Crimson White Online

Arboretum, SGA partner to provide fresh produce to students

The University of Alabama Arboretum has partnered with the Student Government Association to combat food insecurity at the University. Once the produce is grown and harvested, it will be stored in a freezer in the UA Student Center where any student can take what they need. “Food insecurity is an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Berkeley Beacon

SGA backs student debt cancellation movement

The Student Government Association moved to join over 75 colleges across the country in signing a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday calling for the cancellation of student loan debts. “As student leaders, we have seen the harrowing financial, social, and mental health impacts...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sga#Chw#Chw Ecaps#Harvard
Muhlenberg Weekly

SGA reflects on the fall semester

As the semester draws to a close, The Weekly checked in with the Student Government Association (SGA) to hear their reflections on the past few months and what they are looking forward to in the future. SGA President Zaire Carter ‘22 stated, “I believe that the visibility of SGA has increased and students know more about who we are. That is such a major accomplishment for SGA. Historically, SGA has been an organization that has been hidden and not very active within the community, nor did it have a tremendous impact on the student experience… I always wanted to make SGA more transparent and more accessible to students. I’m not saying we’ve fully accomplished it, but I do believe that we are definitely going in that direction.”
COLLEGES
Berkeley Beacon

Student government hosts annual town hall

Students, staff, and faculty voiced their concerns about the college’s virtual attendance policies and discussed the college’s spring reopening plans at the Student Government Association’s annual academic town hall on Tuesday. The event was the first town hall hosted in-person since 2019—and the first town hall to touch on themes...
COLLEGES
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

SGA discusses diversity and inclusion on campus with administrators

The Student Government Association (SGA) held its weekly meeting on Nov. 30 to conduct a Q&A session with administrators from various departments within the University. Members presented on the issues of health and well-being as well as diversity and inclusion and then brought up questions to administrators. Health and well-being...
butlerradio.com

PASSHE Leader Offers More Thoughts On School Mergers

The leader of the State System of Higher Education is expanding more on the decision to merge six universities in Pennsylvania. Dan Greenstein is the chancellor of PASSHE and he says closing these schools would have had too many negative consequences. “Communities rely on these universities to grow their next...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Berkeley Beacon

Emerson students frustrated by mandated at-home rapid tests

Emerson students reported experiencing difficulties after taking their college-mandated and provided at-home rapid COVID-19 tests in order to return to campus following the Thanksgiving break. The college distributed BINAX Now at-home rapid tests to students prior to the break, requiring that they take the tests within 48 hours of returning...
COLLEGES
Villanovan

SGA, BSU React to Racial Slur Allegations at Senate Meeting

On Nov. 10, the University Student Government Senate held its first public meeting since the resignation of a freshman Senator on Nov. 4 following their alleged use of a racial slur directed toward a Black student. The allegation and resulting resignation—referred to as “what happened last week,” “the incident” and...
VILLANOVA, PA
College Heights Herald

SGA discusses critical race theory legislation

Student Government Association met on Tuesday Nov. 30 to issue weekly reports and debate a recently proposed resolution regarding critical race theory. The meeting began with quick opening statements from President Matthew Wininger congratulating the entire SGA body on a job well done throughout the semester and wishing everyone luck on finals.
EDUCATION
Berkeley Beacon

College to offer new religion minor

In a bid to expand its interdisciplinary offerings, the college will offer a new minor focusing on religious studies, starting in the Spring 2022 semester. The new minor, offered as part of the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies, combines several existing courses with new ones. The decision to create the minor was made collectively by Marlboro faculty, according to Dean of Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies Amy Ansell.
COLLEGES
thestute.com

SGA hosts Town Hall, talks initiatives being worked on and goals

This article was written by Stephanie Searing and Trevor Dameika. On December 2, the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted a Town Hall in which the incoming SGA President, Gab Poska, and Vice President of Operations (VPO), Paulina Georgoutsos, answered questions about the SGA and its trajectory. The event was hosted in Kidde and was moderated by Victoria Agaliotis, Vice President of Finance for the outgoing SGA Cabinet. The event was also live-streamed by SITTV which students can watch at this link.
Crimson White Online

UA students petition to impeach SGA chief justice

Two UA students filed an impeachment petition against Matthew Curl, the chief justice of the judicial branch of the Student Government Association, on Nov. 24. Garrett Burnett and Sarah Shield, the students who filed the petition, claimed negligence during Curl’s term, including his response to the 2021 homecoming election. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
Crimson White Online

Senate approves budget for SGA initiative tracker

The Student Government Association Senate unanimously approved the purchase and use of the Notion application as a platform to track SGA initiatives and maintain transparency across campus. Notion is an online software program that allows for note taking, task management and project management using databases for personal and collaborative work....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
panthernow.com

SGA Senator Absences Delay Initiatives

Michael McEwen and Maya Washburn / PantherNOW Staff. FIU Student Government Association (SGA) senators have missed Senate meetings, delaying legislative initiatives and possibly future elections. This semester, two Senate meetings have been cancelled because of their inability to meet quorum after a number of senators failed to appear. Repeat absences...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy