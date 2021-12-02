SGA discusses CHW-ECAPS merger

Photo courtesy of Connecticut College. Students packed Hillel House on Nov. 11, in a sea of green at the Student Government Association (SGA) open forum relating to the Nov. 6 Title IX voyeurism case in Katherine Blunt House. Members of administration in attendance included Ariella “Ari” R. Rotramel, Interim Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion (DIEI); Rachel Stewart, Director of Sexual Violence Prevention & Advocacy (SVPA); Victor J. Arcelus, Dean of Students; Geoff Norbert, Assistant Dean of Student Engagement and New Student Programs; Sara Rothenberger, Assistant Dean for Residential Education and Living (REAL); Ebony Manning, Associate Dean for Equity and Compliance Programs and Title IX Coordinator; and Mary Savage, Director of Campus Safety. The forum ran from 7:15 PM-9:15 PM, as students shared frustrations with the College’s handling of the situations, offered suggestions for change, and asked questions regarding available information about the case and about the funding of the Title IX office and the office of SVPA.
