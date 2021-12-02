SGA discusses CHW-ECAPS merger

As the semester draws to a close, The Weekly checked in with the Student Government Association (SGA) to hear their reflections on the past few months and what they are looking forward to in the future. SGA President Zaire Carter ‘22 stated, “I believe that the visibility of SGA has increased and students know more about who we are. That is such a major accomplishment for SGA. Historically, SGA has been an organization that has been hidden and not very active within the community, nor did it have a tremendous impact on the student experience… I always wanted to make SGA more transparent and more accessible to students. I’m not saying we’ve fully accomplished it, but I do believe that we are definitely going in that direction.”

