ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 5 days ago

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Good Samaritan dies running into traffic following I-70 crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A woman died in an accident on Interstate 70 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Paris Eboni Burgess, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on Kansas 18 Highway (Fort Riley Boulevard) at Scenic Drive. The driver lost control of the SUV. The...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID 16-year-old who died in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student. Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city's Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Deputies catch two Kansas women in stolen SUV

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and have made an arrest. Just before 3:30p.m. December 2, deputies located a 2013 white Ford Explorer near 262nd Road on U.S. Highway 75 that had been reported stolen out of Park City, Kansas., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies conducted...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Harper County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Harper County, KS
Harper County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Fire rescues four from elevator

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchison Fire was summoned to the Leon Place on E. 2nd Avenue Saturday for an elevator rescue. Crews were called out around 9:51 p.m. to the report of four people stuck in the elevator. Fortunately the elevator broke down at a floor so crews had to just pry the doors open to rescue the individuals.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Kenworth#Sunset Estates#Khp
Hutch Post

Kansas woman hid in wooded area before arrest on drug warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges in connection with two recent investigation. Just after 10a.m. Saturday, police arrested Allison R. Blakley, 25, Atchison, in the 700 block Kansas Avenue. She is being held due to a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

HPD reminds citizens about warming up their vehicle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the cold weather begins, many will want to warm up their vehicles each morning. Hutchinson police want to remind motorists to remain in their vehicle while it is warming up. An unattended, running vehicle presents an easy opportunity for it to be stolen. It is also...
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Hutch Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy