AUSTIN, Texas — New Texas laws are taking effect on Dec. 2, including a ban on the most common form of abortions in the state and a controversial election reform bill. Senate Bill 4, which the Texas Legislature passed during the second special session, goes into effect, limiting abortion-inducing drugs. The law bans the use of drugs for patients who are more than seven weeks pregnant. It also bans the delivery of abortion-inducing drugs through mail or delivery service, which means that women can't order the drugs from across state lines.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO