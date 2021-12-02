Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery.
It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview.
Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery during Art Miami. (CBS4)
The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011.
But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader...
Comments / 0