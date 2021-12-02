ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.
Carlos Santana
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
WTHR

Adele Heads To Las Vegas

Adele is heading to Las Vegas for the New Year. The British singer announced her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Released WWE Superstar Spotted With Malakai Black And Other AEW Stars

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has shared a photo of him and AEW star Malakai Black hanging out together. Since his WWE release, Scott has been working on bringing back his Swerve City Podcast, which was previously on the WWE Network. AEW star Eddie Kingston and Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) have been announced as the first two guests on the podcast. Earlier this week, Scott shared several videos of him and Kingston hanging out in a studio.
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas celebrates the return of NFR

After a year-long hiatus, the National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas. Starting Thursday until Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com. Thursday’s guest was Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson. Rodeo events kick off each night...
Las Vegas Sun

Back in the saddle: After a year away, rodeo returns to Las Vegas

After a remarkable 35-year ride, Las Vegas was bucked from hosting the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But just like a cowboy thrown from the back of a bucking bronco, the city has dusted itself off and is ready to get back in the saddle.
CBS Miami

Banksy ‘Charlie Brown’ Sells For $4 Million, While Child Prodigy Thrills Crowd With His Artwork

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At Art Miami and its sister fair Art Context, some 200 galleries from 14 countries featuring works by hundreds of artists fill the space. Tuesday night’s opening party made headlines when a Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery. It was sold to an undisclosed American collector at an Art Miami VIP Preview. Banksy work called ‘Charlie Brown’ sold for $4 million from Maddox Gallery during Art Miami. (CBS4) The elusive artist, Banksy, first spraypainted this work on a Los Angeles wall in 2011. But one exhibition caught the eye of CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo. It is the work of 10-year-old Andres Valencia, a fourth grader...
reviewjournal.com

How to watch NFR in Las Vegas

Rodeo’s championship event returns to Las Vegas this year after a one-year hiatus in Arlington, Texas because of local COVID restrictions. This year, NFR performances will start an hour earlier than past years to try to accommodate East Coast viewers. Rodeo events will start at 5:45 p.m. in Las Vegas.
Times Daily

La Scala season premiering Macbeth opens to full house

MILAN (AP) — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala on Tuesday opens its new season Tuesday with the gala premiere of Verdi's "Macbeth" to a fully seated house.
Times Daily

'Cheugy,' 'omicron' among 2021's most mispronounced words

"Cheugy" is apparently a lot to chew on. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have something in common — broadcasters butcher their names.
