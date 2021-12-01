ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Gives Everyone Déjà Vu on Purpose

Cover picture for the articleAs we all know, whenever we experience a sense of déjà vu, it is confirmation that we are living in the Matrix. The newest trailer for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections plays off that famous déjà vu line from the original film, boldly pointing out that we seem to have done...

Peacemaker Trailer on HBO Max Is Full of John Cena Making Peace

John Cena’s Peacemaker was a highlight of The Suicide Squad, which is saying a lot considering most of the movie was composed of highlights. It makes sense then that James Gunn and Cena liked playing with him so much that they decided to make a series based on the character’s continuing adventures for HBO Max. The full Peacemaker trailer just landed at HBO Max, and it shows the same balance of comedy and surprising character depth that Peacemaker had in the film.
The Matrix Resurrections: Is Trinity Actually The One Instead of Neo?

The Matrix Resurrections released its final trailer today, and it's left us asking a big question: is Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) actually The One? The original Matrix movie introduced us to the premise that Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is actually the prophesied hero known as "The One," who will liberate humanity from the artificial world of The Matrix, and turn the tide of the Machine War. However, as one character has repeatedly told us in voiceover during The Matrix Resurrections trailers: "Maybe this isn't the story we think it is." What if The Matrix was never really about Neo's destiny?
Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
What The Oracle turned out to be in the original Matrix movies

Of all the characters seen throughout the original Matrix trilogy, few are as intriguing and consequential to the universe of the films than that of the Oracle. Played by Gloria Foster (and then Mary Alice in the third film, following Foster’s death), the Oracle was introduced as a mentor figure of sorts to Morpheus, and an ally in the human resistance’s ongoing war against the machines. She went on to play a pivotal role in Neo’s personal arc in The Matrix, and through the cataclysmic events of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 6

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 6 is topped by The Power of the Dog, an Oscar-contending Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It's been No. 1 for several days now, an impressive feat for a film this artistically minded. It's followed by the 1999 Eddie Murphy-Martin Lawrence team-up Life. Behind that, there's the latest Netflix Christmas movie, Single All the Way, which features Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy, so you know it's good. The star-studded action hit Red Notice is at No. 4, and the sci-fi favorite Looper rounds out the top five.
Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? What the ‘Matrix' Actor Says

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other. Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."
Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in Renfield, a New Universal Monster Movie

As is contractually obligated, any story about a Universal Monster movie must first mention the failed Dark Universe so we can all have a laugh. However, Universal did resuscitate its monster movie efforts with The Invisible Man and a new approach towards the films as more interesting one-offs than universe builders. Enter Nicolas Cage in the upcoming Universal Monsters adventure comedy Renfield, where he will be playing Dracula.
‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear but it...
Cleopatra Movie Gets New Director, Patty Jenkins to Focus on Wonder Woman 3 & Rogue Squadron

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra movie has switched directors. Gal's frequent collaborator Patty Jenkins has exited Cleopatra to focus on two of her other high-profile projects: DC's Wonder Woman 3, and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney/Lucasfilm. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland will replace Jenkins at the helm of Cleopatra, according to new reports. Cleopatra is set up over at Paramount Pictures under Atlas Entertainment (Wonder Woman, Justice League, Suicide Squad), with Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island, Altered Carbon) handling the script. This will be Skogland's big-screen debut, having worked as a TV director since the 1990s.
Amazon Jack Reacher TV Series Trailer Brings Plenty of Muscle

Back in the 2010s, Tom Cruise made two surprisingly good mid-level action thrillers based on the wildly successful Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. While the films are strong, fans of Jack Reacher balked at the casting of Cruise, who is most definitely not the slab of muscular man meat that Reacher is described as in the novels. The upcoming Jack Reacher TV series at Amazon, just called Reacher, is correcting that, as the new trailer is happy to show.
Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’: THR’s 1979 Review

On Dec. 7, 1979, Paramount’s Star Trek – The Motion Picture hit theaters and launched the franchise on the big screen. The film, which reunited the cast of the CBS series, went on to earn three Oscar nominations (for art direction, original score and visual effects) at the 52nd Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  No mistake about it, Star Trek is a big movie — big in scope, big in spectacle and, most important, big in entertainment values. Trekkies will be pleased to know that almost all of their favorite characters are back in their original roles...
