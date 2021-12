As the school continues to have more in-person learning, it’s helpful for students to know where to go to find the essentials that make life on campus easier. Student Ambassador, Jake Avilla, shares some tips on where to go to find resources inside of the Parks Student Union Building. PSU has many different places like the bookstore where a student can find necessities like textbooks, binders, pencils and even food. Inside the building is also Student Life, where students can find Student Ambassadors just like Avilla who are there to help guide students and connect them with other advisors. Now that more students are coming to campus they will have the opportunity to find all these resources.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO