Survivor 41 episode 11: Did Deshawn lose Survivor Do or Die twist?

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. In a season that Jeff Probst has promoted for all its twists, turns, and new wrinkles to the game, the biggest shocker in this week's episode wasn't the elimination of the player whom most observers had penciled in for the finale at least, if not as the outright winner; no, the biggest shocker was that in this season full of Survivor gamers, students, and superfans, we got one of the most emotionally powerful episodes in recent Survivor history. How did this happen?? Gamebots aren't supposed to play this way. And if there's one thing that has united this diverse and entertaining cast of players, it's been that, to a person, they've been expert gamers. What was so phenomenal about Wednesday night's Thanksgiving eve spectacular was that this emotional episode didn't come at the expense of big strategy, it came in concert with it, resulting in an episode that was surprising, dramatic, strategy-packed, and feelings-forward.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO