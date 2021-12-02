AHSTW wrestlers debut Thursday with home quad

(Avoca) AHSTW welcomes Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, and Woodbine in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday.

The Vikings are set to fill all 14 weight classes this season. They’ll have some untested wrestlers occupying the lighter weight classes. The athletes include Aiden Akers, Brendyn Conn, Braden Fineran, Payton Hopkins, and Eli Collins. Coach Evan McCarthy points out Collins is a returning letter winner, “Looking to fill 126 pounds will hopefully build on some of the good stuff he did last year.”

From 138 pounds and up the Vikings have a lot of varsity experience returning. “Those upper weights are going to get filled by our senior leaders. Quinton Nissen is at 220 pounds, two-time state qualifier at 138 Hayden Fischer, one-time state qualifier at 170 Denver Pauley, and last year’s only returning state qualifier Garrison Gettler at 160.”

Early season practices have featured conditioning, working on the basics, leg attacks, and more. They are looking forward to getting their first competition under their belt. “Audubon has been improving the last couple of years. They have more weight classes filled I think again this year with coach Tyler Christensen. Woodbine is going to have a couple of good individuals that we are going to have our best effort for. Logan-Magnolia I believe is going to start as many as eight seniors. Some of the underclassmen they have are extremely talented. They are going to be one of the top two or three teams in the state. A really tough test for us right away, but we are excited for the opportunity to compete and to see how we stack up.”

Garrison Gettler begins the season ranked #3 in Class 1A at 160 pounds.