JANET JACKSON WANTS THE SUPERBOWL DOCUMENTARY TO GO AWAY: Janet Jackson's former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas says that Janet Jackson wants the New York Times/FX documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson to “go away.” He told Page Six, “She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested.” Lukas added that Janet didn’t want anyone from her past or present circle to participate in the project, adding, “She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own stor. Lukas added that Janet will speak on the Superbowl controversy during her upcoming documentary about her life.

