Survivor 41 episode 12 preview: The last before the finale!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 12 on CBS next week, there’s a lot to prepare for. We’re so close to the end! There are six people coming into this episode, and it will wrap with just five people set to face off in the epic finale event....

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for NCIS and spinoffs revealed

Bad news, NCIS fans - it's been revealed that there is not going to be a holiday episode this year. The CBS show has made the somewhat unexpected decision not to feature a festive episode in its current season, and the same goes for spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i. The sad news was announced by TV Line earlier this week, and fans wasted no time in making their disappointment known. "WHAT?? #NCIS having no Christmas episode, but...that is my favourite! The Grinch moved in when Gibbs left?" one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter.
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1 Said Goodbye To Another Character After Losing Maddie

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
cartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Alex Russell directs ‘Safe House’

As you prepare for SWAT season 5 episode 8 on CBS next week, there are a couple different things to know about. Take, for starters, that this is the final episode of 2021, and the final one in this Friday-night timeslot. It also happens to be the TV directorial debut of cast member Alex Russell! (The photo above is a behind-the-scenes shot from this episode.) He has taken on this role for short films in the past, but never a major-network television show.
Primetimer

A Shocking Elimination in Survivor's Most Emotional Episode of the Season

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. In a season that Jeff Probst has promoted for all its twists, turns, and new wrinkles to the game, the biggest shocker in this week's episode wasn't the elimination of the player whom most observers had penciled in for the finale at least, if not as the outright winner; no, the biggest shocker was that in this season full of Survivor gamers, students, and superfans, we got one of the most emotionally powerful episodes in recent Survivor history. How did this happen?? Gamebots aren't supposed to play this way. And if there's one thing that has united this diverse and entertaining cast of players, it's been that, to a person, they've been expert gamers. What was so phenomenal about Wednesday night's Thanksgiving eve spectacular was that this emotional episode didn't come at the expense of big strategy, it came in concert with it, resulting in an episode that was surprising, dramatic, strategy-packed, and feelings-forward.
cartermatt.com

The Voice 21: Are Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten the favorites?

Technically, we know that there are still two rounds of performances left on The Voice 21, but do we know already the top two? At the moment it feels obvious, though this may be where we start to get ourselves into some trouble. The first thing we should note here...
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 preview: ‘Keep the Wolves Close’

Curious to learn a bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 7? Let’s start with the title: “Keep the Wolves Close.” Has there ever been a title more appropriate for this show? If there is, we want to know what it is. What this title immediately reminds us of is...
cartermatt.com

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS with ‘Keep the Faith,’ finally?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that it’s been a couple of weeks since a new episode aired; is it time for that streak to be broken?. Well, here is where we’re happy to present some good news — finally! There is a new episode airing in just a matter of hours entitled “Keep the Faith,” and there’s a lot coming here both personally and professionally. For Hondo, he’ll have a change to re-take his position as team leader after having to serve in a different capacity for most of the season. That means more responsibility but, based on everything we’ve seen from him over the years, he welcomes that. This will also be a personal story for Shemar Moore’s character thanks to his father, and you can see a little bit more about that within the sneak peek below.
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 10: Shan Smith voted out in epic blindside

Tonight’s Survivor 41 episode featured the final eight players all doing their part to stay alive — and from the previews alone, we knew things would be getting nuts from the get-go. It was clear that players like Xander, Erika, and Heather were somewhat on the outs; the real catalysts...
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? ‘Last Soldier Down’ details

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer to that or a larger look at where things are going, we’re happy to get into it!. The first order of business here, of course, is recognizing where things are now … and it’s not great if you’re a longtime fan eager for more. There is no new episode tonight, and there’s also not one through the remainder of the holiday season. The show is going to return on Sunday, January 2 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a story entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” What’s notable about it? First things first, it’s being directed by none other than Daniela Ruah! It also happens to be a fun one for Deeks as he gets into some home renovations. Will there be a big, important case at the center of the hour? Absolutely, but there are absolutely still some reasons for us to smile here and there.
