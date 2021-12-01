Twitter reacts to epic Devan Cambridge dunk

The first half of the Auburn basketball game against UCF has been wild.

Back and forth threes, aggressive press defense, and exciting alley-oops have made this an electric basketball game.

The play of the game has been Jabari Smith’s alley-oop lob to Devan Cambridge for a slam dunk that got Auburn Arena on its feet in the close contest with the UCF Knights.

As it does after any exciting play like this one, Auburn Twitter was hype.

Cambridge also started the game making back-to-back threes.

Here’s the play.

And Auburn Twitter responded.