Microsoft Word tables are a useful way to display information without having to resort to an Excel spreadsheet. Sometimes, however, it’s necessary to merge or split cells in a Word table to better get your point across. We’re going to be showing you how to merge cells in Word so that two columns become one, as well as how to split a cell in Word to do the opposite. We’ll be guiding you through the same for entire tables, too.

