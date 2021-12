The weekend rolls on, and outside of some Brian Cashman comments on the coaching staff there isn’t much going on with the Yankees. That’ll likely be the norm for the foreseeable future, but we may get rumblings about what the team plans to do with the lockout preventing any official moves from happening. Even if this ends up being a lengthy stalemate, teams will likely be acting behind the scenes to get themselves situated when restrictions are lifted, whether or not we hear about it.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO