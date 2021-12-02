ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

No. 6 Villanova tops Penn 71-56 at Palestra for Big 5 win

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and No....

www.ftimes.com

The Hill

Biden to offer warning to Putin

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-stakes video call Tuesday that the United States is prepared to impose harsh economic consequences on Moscow if it goes through with a military invasion of Ukraine. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border with its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

BEIJING (AP) — China accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Rights groups have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic...
SPORTS
CBS News

Chris Cuomo drops SiriusXM show after being fired from CNN

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he's dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."
CELEBRITIES
Person
Collin Gillespie
CBS News

GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday. Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

