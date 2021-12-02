Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports former New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Stroman made the announcement this evening, with the details of the signing unknown at the time of this writing. Making 30 starts last season, Stroman posted a 10-13 record, pitching 179 innings and recorded a 3.02 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. Last season, Stroman ranked ninth in ERA, 27th in K rate, and 20th in WHIP among qualified starters last season.
