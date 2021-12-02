ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman rushed to the airport and caught a flight...

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs lose another potential '22 rotation target

Free agent starter Steven Matz isn't joining the Cubs, but he's coming to the NL Central. Matz has agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals, pending a physical, per multiple reports. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $44 million and could be worth up to $48 million in incentives.
FanSided

Latest Cubs rumors regarding free agent Marcus Stroman

One of the biggest remaining free agent names on the board is right-hander Marcus Stroman. The 30-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a very impressive year with the Mets, as he pitched to a 3.02 ERA, 3.49 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts and 44 walks in 33 starts in 2021. His current projected market value per Spotrac for 2022 is around $21 million AAV. As expected there are plenty of teams interested in the All-Star pitcher and there have been reports linking the Chicago Cubs to him. The team needs more starting pitching, and they just lost out on the Steven Matz bid.
FanSided

Rumors: Cubs, Mets, Red Sox among teams interested in Marcus Stroman

According to Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors, the free agent market for starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is starting to heat up. Dierkes says that a handful of teams, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Angels are interested in adding Marcus Stroman to their starting rotation in 2022.
newyorkcitynews.net

RHP Marcus Stroman, OF Clint Frazier join Cubs

The Chicago Cubs continued a busy 24 hours in free agency Wednesday, capped by free agent right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman announcing on social media that he was joining the club. ESPN reported the Stroman deal is for three years and $71 million. The Cubs also reached a one-year deal with...
Marcus Stroman
The Game Haus

Yan Gomes signs two-year deal with Cubs

Catcher Yan Gomes has signed a new deal with the Chicago Cubs. The new contract is worth $13 million over two years. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday. Gomes spent 2021 with both the Washington Nationals and the Oakland A’s. He was moved at the trade...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez nearing six-year deal with the Tigers

The chaos that ensued on Monday has spilled over into Tuesday. According to Jon Morosi, longtime Chicago Cubs infielder and two-time All-Star Javier Baez is nearing a six-year deal with the Detroit Tigers – ending hopes that he might wind up returning to the North Side in free agency. Now,...
FanSided

Red Sox should target Marcus Stroman to complete the starting rotation

We’re officially in the holiday shopping season and the Hot Stove is going into overdrive. With CBA expiring just before tomorrow night at midnight, teams and players are signing deals at a rapid pace in order to lock in their futures before the pending lockout goes into effect. The Red Sox have been incredibly quiet up to this point and with plenty of big names leaving the free-agent board, they can’t afford to wait as time runs out.
Sportsnet.ca

Report: Yan Gomes, Cubs reach agreement on two-year, $13M deal

The Chicago Cubs and free-agent catcher Yan Gomes are in agreement on a two-year, $13-million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Gomes, 34, batted .252/.301/.421 with 14 home runs and 52 RBI in 103 combined games with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics last season. Gomes arrived to...
The Game Haus

Clint Frazier signs one-year deal with the Cubs

Outfielder Clint Frazier has signed a new contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have signed Frazier to a one-year deal for a yet undisclosed amount of money. Frazier was a free agent after the Yankees released him in 2021. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday.
MLB Trade Rumors

One-time All-Star righty Marcus Stroman to sign with Cubs

The Cubs are in agreement with free-agent starter Marcus Stroman, the pitcher himself announced on Twitter. Matt Spiegel reported this afternoon that the sides were in discussions, while Jon Heyman of the MLB Network noted the parties were “in serious talks” shortly before Stroman’s announcement. The team has yet to confirm the deal, and financial terms remain unreported. Stroman is a client of Klutch Sports.
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Marcus Stroman ‘Excited' to Pitch at Wrigley Field

Stroman 'excited' to pitch at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marcus Stroman broke Cubs Twitter Wednesday night, announcing he's headed to the North Side in a huge free agent splash for Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins. Stroman, one of the top starting pitchers on this offseason's market,...
Daily Herald

Pitcher Stroman uses Twitter to announce he'll be joining Cubs

Cubs fans have been waiting for their team to make a splash in free-agency. If they happened to be following Marcus Stroman on Twitter, they felt drops of water Wednesday evening. The former Mets pitcher came to an agreement on a reported three-year, $71-million deal with the Cubs and announced...
NBC Chicago

How Marcus Stroman Landed With Cubs After Whirlwind Week

How Stroman landed with Cubs after whirlwind week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marcus Stroman said he hasn’t had time to process the last 24 hours. “It was a bit of a whirlwind, to be honest, since last night,” Stroman said Wednesday. You can say that again. Stroman signed...
Finger Lakes Times

Pitcher Marcus Stroman agrees to terms with Cubs on 3-year deal worth a reported $71 million

Hours before the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement and an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs locked in the best available free-agent starting pitcher. Right-hander Marcus Stroman agreed to terms on a three-year contract, the Cubs announced Wednesday night. The deal is for $71 million, ESPN’s Jeff Passan...
cubsinsider.com

Details of Marcus Stroman’s 3-Year Contract Show Cubs Want to Compete Now

Projections had Marcus Stroman getting well into nine figures over 5-6 years as a free agent, but the Cubs managed to bring him to Chicago for significantly less in both money and time. As Jeff Passan first reported, Stroman’s deal with the Cubs is for $71 million over three years and features an opt-out after the second season. He’ll earn $25 million in each of the first two years and will get $21 million if he opts into the third year.
SportsGrid

Marcus Stroman Signs with Chicago Cubs

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports former New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Stroman made the announcement this evening, with the details of the signing unknown at the time of this writing. Making 30 starts last season, Stroman posted a 10-13 record, pitching 179 innings and recorded a 3.02 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. Last season, Stroman ranked ninth in ERA, 27th in K rate, and 20th in WHIP among qualified starters last season.
cbslocal.com

Pitcher Marcus Stroman Signs With Cubs With Hours To Go Before Lockout

CHICAGO (CBS) — Marcus Stroman, arguably the top free agent starting pitcher left on the market, tweeted Wednesday that he is joining the Cubs. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher spent last season in New York with the Mets, and was with the Toronto Blue Jays for five-plus seasons before that. Stroman...
