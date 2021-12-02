ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past '22

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
Courier News
 5 days ago

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Tennis-WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai situation

(Reuters) – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said on Wednesday it has decided to suspend tournaments in China due to concerns over the safety of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai. “I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed...
TENNIS
9&10 News

Women’s Tennis Tour Suspends China Events Over Peng Concerns

In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
International Business Times

Djokovic Says 'Fully' Supports WTA's China Decision Over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have...
TENNIS
Reuters

National bodies back WTA suspension of China tournaments over Peng concerns

Dec 3 (Reuters) - National tennis federations hailed the leadership of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in representing and protecting players' rights after its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai. Peng was unseen in public for nearly three weeks...
TENNIS
Courier News

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell's trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Courier News

EXPLAINER: Why does Beijing have the Olympics again?

The Beijing Winter Olympics open in just under two months and are now the target of a diplomatic boycott by the United States, with others likely to follow. So how did Beijing land the Winter Olympics, so soon after it was host to the Summer Olympics in 2008? It will become the first city in Olympic history to host both the Winter and Summer Games.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Loss Of China#Ap#The Associated Press
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Courier News

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China has been one of the main drivers of the 2000-2014 commodities supercycle. Slower economic growth and a huge debt bubble pose a tremendous risk to oil markets. China’s Evergrande crisis shows the fragility of the Chinese debt market. Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy