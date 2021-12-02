A sea of packages: East Brainerd residents worried about neighbor's overflowing deliveries

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Frustrated East Brainerd residents are worried about the seemingly unending amount of packages being delivered to their neighbor's home on Chestnut Wood Lane.

“It started out there were maybe 20 packages, then it was 100, then thousands," says Andrea Ellison, a neighbor of the home on Chestnut Wood Lane.

We first heard from a neighbor on Tuesday who said UPS delivers packages to her neighbor's home every day. The piled up boxes are either half full or empty, according to the neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Several neighbors have talked with the police, the City of Chattanooga, and have even written to the home owners, but nothing has been done.

The home on Chestnut Wood Lane falls out of city limits and is part of the county, according to the City of Chattanooga.

A spokesperson for the City says that while this clearly looks like a codes violation, the county does not have a codes department.

Neighbors would need to call County Building Inspection to voice their concerns.

We spoke to the homeowners, who wish to stay anonymous. They tell us they have a friend who has a contract with an Amazon warehouse in China.

They tell us whenever the friend's contract expires, she will send the packages to their house for the family to sort and then send back to Amazon for the company to sell.

We reached out to Amazon to ask Spokesperson Branden Baribeau about this, who says they have no comment.

“I don’t know what’s in the packages, but I would imagine the weather would damage the packages. But, they just stay outside," says Andrea Ellison.

The biggest issue for Ellison is that some of the neighbor's packages are getting delivered to this house.

“A lot of times actually, our packages are delivered there and my husband will have to go up there and get them," says Ellison.

She says her family is considering selling their house, and she fears what people coming to look at it will think when they see her neighbor's yard.

"It just looks kind of crazy, and it makes the neighborhood look kind of crazy," says Ellison.

Another neighbor, Dustin Nash, says the amount of packages has dwindled quite a bit, and he's not concerned.

“I couldn't care less. Let people live," says Nash.

The homeowners in question also said someone from the county came out and told them to get rid of the boxes, and the homeowners claims she will have them gone in two weeks.

UPDATE (Thursday morning):

We reached out to Hamilton County officials about this story Wednesday afternoon, and heard back from Hamilton County Spokesman Mike Dunne about it Thursday morning.

Dunne tells us Health and Safety Board Officer Walter Johnson recently received two complaints at that address; One on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday.

Dunne says Johnson visited the property Wednesday, and soon after mailed a letter of violation to the home.

Depend on us to keep you posted on this developing story as we learn more.