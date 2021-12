India has reportedly been set to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies. What does it mean, and what could lie ahead?. Throughout the history of cryptocurrency, many countries have attempted to ban and limit access to coins and digital wallets. Some have had success for a small window of time, only to see it busted wide open when newer coins emerge and other countries join in. India has reportedly joined the list of people to go all out, as they are on track to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies after the government announced on Tuesday it was introducing a new financial regulation bill. The back and forth affair with India and crypto continues.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO