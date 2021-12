Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion has arrived and it has brought with it a slew of pretty dramatic changes to how the game has worked for many years. Belts are out, as we know, but also: high-quality gathering items for fishing botany and mining are getting the ax. What does that mean for you, the humble disciple of the land? Here’s what you need to know about the HQ, high-quality gathering changes ushered in by FFXIV: Endwalker.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO