Local car dealership named among best in the country

The Car Connection will name its Best Car To Buy 2022 winner on January 3, 2022—and these cars, trucks, and SUVs have made the list of finalists. To be considered for our award, the starting price must be below $50,000. Additionally, all contenders must come with standard automatic emergency braking, which has proven to reduce rear-end collisions—typically the most fatal—by 50%, according to the IIHS. Also, a Best Car To Buy nominee must be new or significantly redesigned and on sale nationwide. That left about 30 of the 260 models on sale for 2022 for us to consider.

