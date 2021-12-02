ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wednesday Evening Phinsider Question Of The Day

By James McKinney
The Phinsider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would first like to start tonight’s post by pointing out that I have somehow managed to get the day of the week correct. It was a tough fight but I have woken back up after a few days of what seemed like mostly just eating,...

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy