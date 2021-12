Tomorrow night, your University of Kentucky Wildcats wrap up a seven-game homestand with a matchup vs. the Southern University Jaguars. By now, you probably know the game is the first in the Unity Series, a five-year agreement between Kentucky and members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, which is made up of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). You also probably know that former Kentucky Basketball great Sean Woods is Southern’s head coach. But what else is there to Southern University and its Jaguars? Let’s find out together.

