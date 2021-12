The annual Yolo County recycling calendar is now available!. Free copies of the 2022 Yolo County Recycling Calendar are available while supplies last in Davis at the front counter at City Hall, the Davis Senior Center, and at the Mary L. Stephens – Davis Branch Library. This year’s calendar focuses on the new statewide recycling laws under the SB 1383 regulations. Pick up a copy to learn more about how the State is combating climate change by keeping organic waste out of landfills!

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO