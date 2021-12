US mobile chip giant Qualcomm is so happy with its latest top-end SoC that it has even revamped the naming scheme. The3 successor to the Snapdragon 888 is called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, for some reason. Presumably the next one will be Gen 2, and so on, and maybe the option to change the 8 will come when Qualcomm reckons its managed something revolutionary. Whatever. All that really matters is whether there’s enough of a performance enhancement to keep Qualcomm ahead of the likes of Mediatek when smartphone makers are deciding what should power their flagship devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO