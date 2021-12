Things are going to look a lot cleaner going forwards - we hope!. The Secrets of the Pacific event is just starting and we're gearing up for a fantastic first season of Call of Duty Vanguard content and a major update for Warzone. Caldera is going to replace Verdansk and we can't wait for the Warzone Pacific update to drop. We have one question though - given the fact that Warzone is so buggy... What engine is the new Warzone map going to be using?

