Solana Beach, CA

Man in Safety Goggles, Orange Vest Robs Solana Beach Bank, Drives Off in Stolen Car

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
Surveillance camera image of Union Bank robbery suspect. Photo via FBI

A man clad in clothing akin to that of an on-duty highway worker robbed a northern San Diego County bank Wednesday.

The thief — who was wearing a dark-colored jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles and an orange vest — approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach and demanded cash about 9:40 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and drove off in a stolen car, the federal agency reported.

Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned.

The robber, described as heavyset, appeared to be about 6 feet tall and in his early 50s, according to the FBI.

City News Service contributed to this article.

