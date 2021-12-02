Carlos Santana has heart procedure, cancels December shows

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.

