Supporting our athletes and those who cheer them on

McDade runners got in a little exercise before Thanksgiving with last Saturday’s first annual Bulldog Gobble Wobble, hosted by the McDade Bulldog Athletic Booster Club.The Gobble Wobble on Saturday, November 20 took place along Lockhardt Street near McDade ISD, with the longer races running around the block of the Watermelon Festival grounds. Runners of all ages and skill levels had a chance to run, with a kids’ dash for children five and under, a half-mile race and a five-kilometer run. In all, 72 people participated in the races, and many volunteers came together to make the event happen.Volunteers offered hot ...

MCDADE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO