Holiday season brings good memories, promises of fun

Kids and parents flocked around the Corner Lot Saturday morning for the inaugural Gobble Wobble sponsored by Little Authors. Kids were able to participate in a variety of activities like making tail feathers (above) before being led on a ‘turkey crawl.’ Kids also got to hunt for candy and paper turkeys to turn in for credit at Little Authors in the ‘turkey hunt.’ A board was also set up for those in attendance to write things for which they are thankful. Organizers also handed out flyers announcing Kids-First Saturday, an organization that provides opportunities for young entrepreneurs to showcase work like homemade goods, crafts, literature and art. The first Kids-First Saturday will be held on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the hours of 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., an open stage will be set up for young artists to showcase talents such as poetry, story telling and music. For more information, email carmen@csbinnovations.com. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO