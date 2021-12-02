Editorial: Briefly used tollway collection machines spur important questions

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE INTENT OF THE PRESIDENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE VILLAGE OF WINFIELD, DuPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS TO SELL $304,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED BONDS PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Winfield, DuPage County, Illinois (the "Village"), will hold a public hearing on the 16th day of December, 2021, at 7:00 o'clock P.M. The hearing will be held at the Village Hall, 27W465 Jewell Road, Winfield, Illinois. The purpose of the hearing will be to receive public comments on the proposal to sell bonds of the Village in the amount of$304,000 for the purpose of providing the revenue source to pay certain of its outstanding General Obligation Limited Tax Certificates, Series 2014 (the "2014 Certificates"), and/or obligations issued to refund the 2014 Certificates. By order of the President of the Village of Winfield, DuPage County, Illinois. DATED the 1st day of December, 2021. Nicole Cannizzo Village Clerk, Village of Winfield, DuPage County, Illinois Published in Daily Herald December 6, 2021 (4574571) , posted 12/06/2021.

