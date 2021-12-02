ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Briefly used tollway collection machines spur important questions

Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleFor most of us, our shopping history includes a few regrettable higher-ticket purchases. Hindsight casts a harsh light on some we'd prefer to forget. Perhaps the Illinois tollway can relate. Officials there shelled out more than $20 million to buy and maintain a fleet of payment machines that have...

Illinois Tollway's $20 million toll-collecting machines are now collecting dust

In roughly four years, a fleet of over 100 automatic payment machines along the Illinois tollway has sunk from essential tools to expensive white elephants. The machines' short but eventful lifetimes span two different tollway administrations under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Their price tag is more than $20 million, split between purchase and maintenance costs.
