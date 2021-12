So almost a week ago, we got our first look at the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and we saw that the company is going for a camera module design similar to the Galaxy S21 series. But apart from that, there is no change when compared to the OnePlus 9 series. Well, today, OnLeaks shared the full specifications of the phone with 91Mobiles. Just as in the case of the design, there isn’t a significant change in the spec sheet because things such as the display and cameras seem to be the same, at least on paper.

