Watch now: volunteers work to save brown trout

Volunteers in Upper Valley ready Thanksgiving feast. Volunteers at the Sacred Heart Church in Lebanon on Tuesday were busy collecting and storing a huge Thanksgiving feast. Help Wanted: Vermont ski areas short on snowmakers. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s that time of year when Vermonters start itching to hit the...
(WFRV) – The holiday season goes hand in hand with volunteering and our team here at WFRV Local 5 got out into the community to give back to local organizations. Our morning show team took some time to volunteer at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and spend time with their amazing volunteers and employees that help rehabilitate more than 4,500 orphaned and injured animals every year as well as help keep 600 acres of refuge in good condition.
Has fishing gotten more serious, or have I just noticed it more in the last few years?. Has more money at stake replaced the fun, and how much is placed on winning replaced the experience or the camaraderie, especially at the local level?. There are high-dollar stakes nationally and many...
RESERVE, La. — While many of us were surrounded by family this Thanksgiving, about a dozen volunteers spent the day working on homes damaged by Hurricane Ida in Reserve. "We have stable homes, we know where we live, and these people have been displaced and their Thanksgiving is going to be otherwise a nightmare and if we can make this Thanksgiving not a nightmare, that they can see the love of Jesus Christ, that is the goal," Kathy Waltosz, a volunteer from Washington, said.
ENNIS — The rocks were still slick from where the water used to be. Side channels branching from the Madison River, once flowing with water released from Hebgen Dam, were left exposed after a malfunction in the dam’s outlet structure early Tuesday. An underwater gate component failed on the dam,...
The National Park Service is offering a bounty for an invasive fish in order to save native fish in northern Arizona. Researchers say the brown trout population at Lees Ferry has increased since 2014. That stretch of the Colorado river has been managed as a rainbow trout fishery for decades.
National Park Service officials are offering anglers cash bonuses for catching brown trout in the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River as part of the Brown Trout Winter Bonanza program. The invasive fish’s population has increased in recent years near Lees Ferry threatening downstream native fish...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Have you ever heard of Stanley Claus?. "Whenever little kids see an old guy with a white beard in front of a store around Christmas time, they'll say 'Hi Santa,'" said Stan Stallbaum, 65, with a mischievous grin. "I'm not Santa. Instead, I'll just tell kids I'm Santa's brother Stan."
DENTON — As a backhoe rumbled across the alley, forming rough piles of charred trees and warped metal, Summer Allen gently combed through the scorched remains of what used to be Marion Wambach’s home. In her search for anything recognizable, Allen discovered an unopened Christmas card, the name "Dad" still...
The New York State Breeding Bird Atlas III project has now completed two years of effort, with volunteer birders documenting 218 species confirmed breeding within the confines of New York State. The 207 birders have documented 123 species in Erie County, and 119 birders have documented 94 breeding species in...
Liza Alexander doesn’t want to see anyone not have enough to eat, especially with the holidays approaching. Rather than spend a day or two at a soup kitchen helping over Thanksgiving, the Ramona resident helps feed people all year long. Alexander volunteers for More Than Apples, a nonprofit that works to reduce hunger, waste and food insecurity by redistributing food headed for landfills.
Historical Society volunteers Bonnie Schrader and Paula Zabransky run the Country Store at Shelby Iron Works Park, and they have recently brought a little taste of the Amish Country to the south Shelby County area. The Country Store’s sole purpose is to raise funds for the preservation of the Iron...
Volunteers in a North Texas school district are offering clean clothes and the confidence that goes with them to hundreds of kids in need. But when the district's only washing machine recently broke, volunteers had to find a way to pivot -- and keep clothing students. A fresh load of...
COSHOCTON – The path to career satisfaction often includes childhood dreams and unexpected twists and turns. Ask Leslie Fehrman Ridenbaugh. “My first dream job was to be a bagger at Buehler’s,” she recalled. “This was in about second grade. Beyond that, I knew I wanted to work with people. I dreamed of becoming a lawyer, being in business, working in food service and hospitality, being a wedding planner, and many other career paths. In high school, people who knew me told me I would grow up to be a social worker like my mother.”
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are transforming the historic Latimer House into a Winter Wonderland just in time for the holidays. A handful of people plan to spend the next two days adding the holiday spirit, with paper decoration and hand-made garland inside and outside the house. Organizers say they’re...
Montana elk hunters still have an opportunity to fill their tags in many hunting districts around the state during late antlerless seasons. Earlier this year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to elk shoulder seasons in several hunting districts and hunters interested in participating should review the updated regulations online.
A late-season wildfire tore through the small rural town of Denton, Montana on Dec. 1. The blaze destroyed 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century. Nearly 300 residents were evacuated after the fire was started by a downed power line in a neighboring county. (Photos by Lynn Donaldson and Larry Mayer)
Two conservation groups have partnered with a Paradise Valley ranching family to help set aside nearly 500 acres as an elk winter range. The construction of 1.25 miles of fence to separate elk and cattle was undertaken as proof of concept for what’s being called an “elk occupancy agreement.”. “Our...
