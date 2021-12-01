ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump ally faces contempt charge in January 6 probe

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot voted to recommend...

www.cbsnews.com

Reuters

Trump, rape accuser Carroll battle in defamation appeal

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Donald Trump on Friday urged a U.S. appeals court to find the former president immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit arising from her allegation that he raped her, an argument Carroll's lawyer said would put him "above the law."
POTUS
MSNBC

New Trump staff indictment? DOJ vet facing same contempt vote as Bannon

The January 6th Committee is set to vote on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges for Trump DOJ veteran Jeffrey Clark. If Congress holds Clark in contempt, the Trump ally could find himself prosecuted by his former DOJ colleagues. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chairman Michael Steele to discuss why some Trump aides are folding and others aren’t. Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s lawyers are pleading the Fifth. Congress can still make them talk.

An earlier version of this article misidentified Rep. Bennie G. Thompson as Bernie. The article has been corrected. It’s rare when lawyers — as opposed to their clients — take the Fifth Amendment. But Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department lawyer who reportedly tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, is now claiming the privilege against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He has just been joined in that posture by one of Trump’s main outside legal advisers, John Eastman.
POTUS
Washington Post

Court mulls: Was Trump's reply to rape claim part of job?

NEW YORK — Federal appeals judges asked Friday whether a U.S. president’s every remark is part of the job as they weighed whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable in a defamation case that concerns his response to a rape allegation. Trump and the Justice Department say he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Times

Trump ally Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 probe

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows struck a deal to cooperate with the congressional probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and plans to appear for a deposition, the House select committee announced Tuesday. The move marks a sharp turn in Mr. Meadows’ stance toward...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Justice Official Targeted for Contempt Action in Jan. 6 Probe

Clark refused to answer questions on election-overturn efforts. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol plans to recommend holding in contempt of Congress a second. Donald Trump. ally who aided the former president’s unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Jeffrey Clark, a former acting...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Community Policy