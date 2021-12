Mark Zuckerberg held a conference in October to show his future plans for Facebook. He announced that a new universe called the Metaverse is being built. Zuckerberg calls it the “last frontier.” The idea is that people will use VR headsets to travel through a virtual universe. There will be avatars that people can personalize who can then travel to different places in the Metaverse. The avatars can go to concerts, meet other avatars, or even go to a business meeting. The Metaverse has generated so much interest that several investors have bought land in the Metaverse and in a similar platform called Decentraland. Investors believe that this will be the future of the economy and civilization. It’s estimated that in a few years everyone will be involved with Decentraland or Metaverse whether it’s for their job or for enjoyment.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO