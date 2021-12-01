Great Books, Great Impact

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s “Great Futures Dinner: Resilient Together” raised more than $900,000 to support after-school and summer programming for the 30,000 children and teens who utilize its 23 clubs every year. The dinner, held at the Hilton Americas hotel, drew more than 600 supporters. Event chair was board member Greg Keller. Honorees included sponsor Sysco and the Mary Louise Dobson Foundation. Michelle Young, the wife of board chairman Julius Young, who passed away Sept. 22, announced a new Julius Young Youth of the Year Award. She presented a $10,000 scholarship to Robert Ellis, now a freshman at Xavier University and formerly from the Johnny Mitchell Club. The emcee was Yve Rojas, with co-emcee Austin J., a Wharton Dobson Club member.
