Great Books, Great Impact

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal mom turned child literacy advocate, Jen Tacbas, had a childhood surrounded by books in her home and episodes of Reading Rainbow on TV. Flash forward to 2019, when her daughter, Logan, came home from school and reported some of her 1st grade classmates didn’t have many books in their homes....

thebuzzmagazines.com

Great futures

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s “Great Futures Dinner: Resilient Together” raised more than $900,000 to support after-school and summer programming for the 30,000 children and teens who utilize its 23 clubs every year. The dinner, held at the Hilton Americas hotel, drew more than 600 supporters. Event chair was board member Greg Keller. Honorees included sponsor Sysco and the Mary Louise Dobson Foundation. Michelle Young, the wife of board chairman Julius Young, who passed away Sept. 22, announced a new Julius Young Youth of the Year Award. She presented a $10,000 scholarship to Robert Ellis, now a freshman at Xavier University and formerly from the Johnny Mitchell Club. The emcee was Yve Rojas, with co-emcee Austin J., a Wharton Dobson Club member.
CHARITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

6 great books to gift a rabid reader this holiday

Reading a great book while sitting in a cozy chair is an unbeatable way to unwind from the holidays. Owners of six local bookstores highly recommend these books as gifts. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” is an acclaimed debut novel by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers, an award-winning poet. The heroine, Ailey Pearl Garfield, is educated in 20th century Georgia, where she learns about class and color. $28.99 at City of Asylum Bookstore on the North Side.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Asheville Citizen-Times

Check out these children's books picked by the NAPPA Awards that will make a great gift

This creative tale celebrates diversity by taking readers through a conversation between children about the wide color palette that is life. $16.95, ages 4-8, cuentodeluz.com. This kit blends physical and digital tools to create a learning adventure. Build fundamental math, language and reading skills alongside your favorite Disney characters. $199, ages 3-8, byjus.com.
State
Georgia State
The Repository

Kendal Rautzhan: More great books to share with kids

Time is running out; the holidays are almost here. Check out these great titles to borrow and buy for the special child in your life. The following book is available at many public libraries. “The Christmas Day Kitten,” written by James Herriot, illustrated by Ruth Brown, St. Martin’s Press, 32...
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Mystery, History, and Great Children's Books

Dr. Pepper Hunt and Detective Beau Antelope team up again to investigate a tragic murder/suicide at a ranch of a prominent family in the small town of Farson, Wyoming. As they explore events leading up to the night of the disturbing crime, they are drawn into the dark heart of a troubled family touched by a legacy of trauma.
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ chooses 7 great books to give as gifts this holiday

Giving books can be a great gift for any occasion. If you are looking for some suggestions, these fiction and nonfiction titles can make great stocking stuffers for all ages. 1. This great Black American novel chronicles the journey of one middle-class Black family through centuries of colorism, feminism, and the progression of higher education. In Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ epic novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois, she tells an adventurous story of a young Black girl from the South who is in search of family history while trying to narrate her own story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Herald

Three book suggestions that would make great gifts for your cycling enthusiast

"Methinks that the moment my legs begin to move, my thoughts begin to flow." For Thoreau, walking in the woods fired his neurons. For me, it's biking. But when Mother Nature incarcerates me indoors, bicycling books stimulate. These three potential holiday gifts may juice your cortex, too. Each highlights biking's diverse impact worldwide, and each offers another reviewer to keep me honest.
elegantislandliving.net

Good Etiquette for Happy Holidays

Holiday etiquette centers around one word: TIME. It’s important to arrive on time if you are a guest. To respect other people’s time if you are hosting. To prioritize your time with family and friends. Here are some guidelines for being a gracious host and the perfect party guest. Tips...
FESTIVAL
Inc.com

These 5 Books Make Great Holiday Gifts, According to Bill Gates

If you're thinking of giving books as holiday gifts to colleagues, customers, friends, or family members this year, Bill Gates has some recommendations for you. Gates, a famously voracious reader, says he's read many great books in 2021. But these five were especially enjoyable, he writes, and would make especially good gifts.
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 'True Grit' is a modern classic, but it's not the only great work by Charles Portis

Earlier this month, with Thanksgiving fast approaching, I glumly looked up from my reading and wished I could feel more grateful. Yes, my immediate family was relatively OK, but elections were being won by candidates I didn't agree with, the super-rich were growing richer, high school graduates who should know better were shunning coronavirus vaccines, and our planet's climate future looked anything but halcyon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
islipbulletin.net

Great shopping, great prices

Fully decorated Christmas trees and a raffle lottery that is worth at least $250 in scratch-offs are just a couple of the things people can grab at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Christmas bazaar this year. Held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people will once...
RELIGION
KEYC

Book clubs great alternative to escaping holiday hustle, bustle

For local Christmas tree sellers, the weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest time for people buying their trees. Josh tracks warming trend as we head into the upcoming week. New holiday light display honors Waseca fair board member. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Waseca County Fairgrounds have been transformed into...
K945

What Age Can You Leave the Kids Home Alone in Louisiana?

Next Friday, December 17, it's the last day of school for Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto Parish kids, until 2022. While that's all fun and games for Christmas vacation for the kids, it brings on a time of angst for some parents. The question rising to the top of the totem pole for many of these parents each year is, "Is my child old enough to be left at home alone or do I need to send them to daycare or get a babysitter?"
disneyfoodblog.com

This $1,000 Autographed ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Jacket Supports a Great Cause!

Attention Star Wars fans! If you’re looking forward to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, then you’ll want to hear about a new merchandise collection launching from Columbia Sportswear!. The outerwear company Columbia teamed up with actor Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, to create a...
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

"Great Escapes USA: The Hotel Book" showcases 45 resorts in 14 states

Travel accommodations so often amount to practical pit stops on the line between Point A and Point B. But some hotels are the point, serving as far more than a necessary pillow for the night. In a new release, Taschen, the art book publisher, highlights American hotels worthy as destinations...
MedPage Today

The Great Resignation, or the Great Awakening?

ZDoggMD takes a deep dive into the mechanisms behind the current workforce crisis in healthcare. The following is a rough partial transcript (note that errors are possible):. ZDoggMD: Hey everyone, Dr. Z. So there's been a lot of talk in the press lately about the Great Resignation, millions of people quitting their jobs, and in healthcare, this is particularly pronounced. Now, why would that be? Why would nurses, doctors, pharmacists, housekeepers, why would they quit, when for many of them, they were called to this profession? It was a deeper calling. It was about helping other people and living their authentic truth, so why would they quit?
HEALTH
californianewswire.com

Publishers Newswire 2021 annual Books to Bookmark List features 11 Great Reads You’ve Never Seen

TEMECULA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Publishers Newswire, a news publisher covering books, music and software launched in 2004, has announced its annual “books to bookmark” list of 11 new and interesting reads from small publishers and self-published authors across the U.S. These books are often overlooked due to not coming from major traditional book publishing houses.
Boston Herald

Forget the shortages – there are lots of great gift books for Christmas

You’ve probably heard that the supply-chain crisis has been particularly hard on bookstores. These next few weeks, the most sought-after titles could be frustratingly sought after, even after you’ve stopped soughting on Christmas Eve. But here’s what I say:. Great gift books — great gifts! — come out of left...
elegantislandliving.net

Marsh's Edge Hosts Cars for a Cause

It was a gorgeous day at Marsh’s Edge to show off some vintage beauties at Cars for a Cause. This fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association drew visitors from near and far to show and see some classic cruisers. Music, refreshments, and a raffle added to the fun.
ADVOCACY

