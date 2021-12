U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, on Tuesday pushed for the expansion of access to affordable child care as the Senate considers the Build Back Better Act that includes key provisions to support working families. During an oversight Committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Sen. Menendez pointed out the many benefits of expanding access to affordable child care, such as improving labor force participation, especially amongst minority women.

