This may come as a surprise to some, but building a supercomputer ain’t cheap. In fact, some might argue that it is, in scientific terms, extremely pricey. To help circumvent that roadblock, more and more researchers are turning towards cloud computing networks to help take on workloads and datasets that normally have been reserved for single, massively powerful machines. Often, these cloud networks are provided by everyone’s favorite dystopian monolith, Amazon... and now they’re being used for some appropriately dystopian climate modeling.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO