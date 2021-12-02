Stacey Abrams is ready to run again

Stacey Abrams plans to seek the Office of Governor in Georgia again. Abrams, who narrowly lost her bid for the position in 2018 to current governor Brian Kemp, made the announcement Wednesday on social media. In a 2-minute video on Twitter Abrams said that over the past four years "when the hardest times hit us all, I've done my part to help Georgia families make it through by paying off medical debts for 68,000 georgians, expanding access to vaccines, and bringing in medical supplies to overwhelmed food banks, lending a hand across our state especially to rural Georgia.'

Following Abrams' announcement Kemp issued the following statement:

"With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions – all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States. Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state. I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The election will be held in November of 2022.