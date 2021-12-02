ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: “Magic” Hits

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Ellie Raine Interview – Necroseam Chronicles

Still trying to catch up to all the interviews we did at Tampa Bay Comic con 2021! We had a chance to talk to Ellie Raine about her award winning novels! Learn more at ellieraine.com. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
963kklz.com

Win Toto Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (11/29/21-12/3/21) and play Martino’s Mystery Melody for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see TOTO in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Friday night, February 25, 2022! You can also register on our website for a second chance to win tickets!
LAS VEGAS, NV
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Hit and Run’

Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Is the show finally back on the air after an extended hiatus? We’re going to dive more into that now! Beyond just that, we’re also going to take a deeper dive into the future. Without further ado, let’s start off here by...
TV SERIES
ABC Action News

ABC's The Magic Maker

This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives. Whether it’s helping a U.S. soldier “magically” reappear to his family after serving overseas or teaching a nervous young man to “walk on water” for his marriage proposal, Adam Trent spends this holiday with amazing and astonishing viewers while making dreams come true as “The Magic Maker.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
963kklz.com

Interview with Matt Iorio of the Houston Outlaws & Pokimane’s Scholorship

In today’s episode of On Campus the gang talks to Houston Outlaws GM Matt Iorio, breaks down Pokimane’s new scholarship and meet our new intern Vanessa!. ———————————————————————————- Website: https://checkpointxp.com/on-campus/. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/checkpointxp. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CheckpointXP/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/OnCampusEsports. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oncampusesports.
HOCKEY
iheart.com

$224 Million On The Line In Tonight's Powerball Drawing

(Undated) -- With the holiday season upon us, who wouldn't like to win a life-changing amount of extra cash? A whopping 224 million dollars is up for grabs in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The cash option stands at nearly 161 million dollars, with the odds of winning it all roughly one in 292 million.
LOTTERY
411mania.com

Preview For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has a special episode set for tonight including the return of Wrestle House, and a preview is online. You can see the full preview of the episode below:. Following an unforgettable Turning Point that saw Moose retain his IMPACT World Title in Full Metal Mayhem, as well as the violent debut of JONAH, celebrate Thanksgiving with the return of the hottest reality show in all of professional wrestling this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!
WWE
PWMania

Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

AEW has announced a special “Friendsgiving” segment for tonight’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Thanksgiving-themed segment will be hosted by Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. “Thanksgiving can bring family + friends together, so celebrate Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT with a “Friendsgiving”...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Twelve Matches Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube. These Dark matches were taped at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. The episode will be headlined by Matt Hardy vs. Brick Aldridge, Riho vs. Karma Dean, The Acclaimed vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson, plus six-man action with 2point0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen and Adrien Soriano.
WWE
Deadline

How To Watch Tonight’s Gotham Awards Online

The 2021 Gotham Awards, traditionally one of the first awards shows of the movie-kudos season, is set for Monday in-person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, with the red carpet and cocktail party to launch at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the ceremony to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event will be streamed live on organizer Gotham Film & Media Institute’s YouTube channel and Facebook page here. Deadline will also cover the awards show live. The 31st annual Gothams will honor the best of the year in film and TV in 12 categories. The indie-slanted event...
TV & VIDEOS
963kklz.com

Journey Kicks Off Residency at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

It happened last night at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Legendary rock band JOURNEY kicked off their Las Vegas residency in typical rock star fashion with an amazing live concert. With a theater full of fans, the band hit the stage and everyone took to their feet to sing and dance to iconic hits like “Who’s Crying Now,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and many others. As in true Las Vegas fashion, everyone is excited about the Journey residency that runs for 5 days. If you want to see the show, Journey is live on December 2nd, 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th. If you are looking for tickets, they can be purchased at AXS.com. You can us the AXS App to find out more information about the shows including times and ticket prices. Local Vegas photographer, Erik Kabik (erikkabik.com) captured all the action live so enjoy the picture of one of the world’s greatest rock bands playing live at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Foo Fighters & Dee Gees Rock Vegas!

The Foo Fighters and their alter-ego disco band, The Dee Gees took over Dolby Live at Park MGM! 3 hours of good ‘ol rock and disco! All your favorite hits were done with a few covers thrown in! Then the atmosphere changed as they pumped out disco hits from their disco alter-ego’s, The Dee Gees! There wasn’t a person not dancing all night!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Stephanie Grime, Unboxing All Things Unclaimed

SEASON 1 FINALE! Thank you for all of the love and support. Stephanie is an incredible content creator known for her extremely popular unboxing videos. Whether it’s unclaimed mail, airline baggage, Amazon returns, she’s got it in her home and she’s opening it one by one. Be sure to follow...
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Star Kelly Clarkson Frustrated a Fellow Coach by Being Too Good at Singing

On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

UFC World Reacts To The Vince Vaughn News

Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight. That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring. “Give me three months, and I’m ready...
UFC
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy