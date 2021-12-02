Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: “Magic” Hits

It happened last night at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Legendary rock band JOURNEY kicked off their Las Vegas residency in typical rock star fashion with an amazing live concert. With a theater full of fans, the band hit the stage and everyone took to their feet to sing and dance to iconic hits like “Who’s Crying Now,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and many others. As in true Las Vegas fashion, everyone is excited about the Journey residency that runs for 5 days. If you want to see the show, Journey is live on December 2nd, 7th, 8th, 10th and 11th. If you are looking for tickets, they can be purchased at AXS.com. You can us the AXS App to find out more information about the shows including times and ticket prices. Local Vegas photographer, Erik Kabik (erikkabik.com) captured all the action live so enjoy the picture of one of the world’s greatest rock bands playing live at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO