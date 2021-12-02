High school senior taken into custody after bringing gun to Southfield school campus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WWJ) -- A high school senior was taken into police custody after reportedly bringing a gun to an Oakland County school on Wednesday.

A day after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School , officials with Southfield Public Schools say a 12th-grade student brought a weapon onto the Southfield Regional Academic Campus on Wednesday.

Administrators "took immediate action" and the Southfield Police Department school resource officer on-site acted quickly to confiscate the weapon.

Officials say no students or staff were injured and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

It was not clear what prompted the student to bring the gun to school or whether any threats were made. Authorities did not say whether the teen may face charges, but said "the matter has been turned over to law enforcement."

“Given yesterday’s tragedy in a neighboring community, the Southfield Police Department has increased their presence at all school locations,” officials said in a statement. “To continue to support the safety of our students and staff, we will be providing additional social worker support throughout the remainder of the week. Those needing more individualized support will be connected with our mental health partners.”

The incident in Southfield was one of several gun scares at schools across metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Lockdowns were issued at Pontiac and Avondale schools on Wednesday and students at Waterford Mott were sent home as authorities investigated a threat.

A message from the Waterford School District, posted to social media, said school officials and Waterford Police are looking into what they're calling an "unsubstantiated threat" made at the school today.

School officials in the Avondale district -- in Auburn Hills -- said a threat was circulating on social media and it was “very general in nature,” but in light of the shooting at Oxford on Tuesday, they exercised caution and issued a full lockdown at the school for the day.

Administrators in Pontiac said they also received a “copycat” threat, based on a social media threat.

No injuries were reported at any of the schools.