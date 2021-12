Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police seek to identify a male party that is wanted for questioning in a theft of money from another customer, which occurred on 09/07/2021 at a Hilo financial institution. The male party in question was reported to be operating a black-colored, two-door sedan.

HILO, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO