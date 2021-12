Scotty Bowman is feeling the aftershocks following the Montreal Canadiens front-office earthquake this week. "Montreal is a tough market," the Canadiens coaching icon said Tuesday from his home in Florida. "The history of the team follows you. You can't change the fact you've won the Stanley Cup 24 times. And it's a different city because the team has to work in French and English. But in today's NHL, with the [NHL] salary cap, running that team -- any team -- is an awfully big job for one person. I can see how you need to break up the work for a group."

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO