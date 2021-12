There’s no secret number, there is no magic stat that can ever tell us who is going to win a championship in any given sport. It doesn’t matter if you are talking about the Washington Capitals or any other franchise or club in any other sport. The only way we can figure out who will win the title is waiting until the end of the year, seeing the scoreline in the last game, and having the big F after it indicating the last game has been played.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO