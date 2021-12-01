ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Poses to Help You Through the Solar Eclipse

By Emily Ridout
Yoga Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Have you ever experienced a moment when a series of abrupt changes took place, seemingly at once? Or a time when you suddenly...

www.yogajournal.com

the university of hawai'i system

UH solar eclipse chasers prepare for Antarctica expedition

To catch a glimpse of the next total solar eclipse on December 4, sky gazers will have to trek to the icy continent of Antarctica. University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy (IfA) Astronomer Shadia Rifai Habbal and her eclipse team, the Solar Wind Sherpas, are one of a small handful of scientific teams traveling to the remote South Pole to carry out scientific observations. The 14-member team is busy testing equipment before they depart Hawaiʻi on November 22 and 24.
ASTRONOMY
iBerkshires.com

Williams College Astronomy Professor to Observe Solar Eclipse in Antarctica

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Jay Pasachoff, director of Williams College's Hopkins Observatory and Field Memorial Professor of Astronomy, announced the Williams College Eclipse Expedition's plans for the Dec. 4 total solar eclipse over and near Antarctica. Pasachoff has been observing total solar eclipses together with Williams College students for 50 years,...
ASTRONOMY
bigrapidsnews.com

A solar eclipse is coming. Here are films, books on the topic

Eclipses have fascinated people for centuries. Sometimes thought of as bad omens, they are naturally occurring phenomena. Umbraphiles are people who travel to remote locations just to view a total solar eclipse, which will occur Saturday. The path of totality will move across Antarctica so the best viewing will be in New Zealand, Australia, southern South America and Africa. If you miss Saturday’s, North America’s next solar event is expected in 2024.
ASTRONOMY
Norwalk Hour

Total solar eclipse: Where to see it live

Tonight from December 3 to 4 there will be a total solar eclipse that will be seen in full from Antarctica where teams of scientists will carry out important studies on the crown of the star king. The solar eclipse will occur when the Moon crosses between the Earth and...
ASTRONOMY
wearebreakingnews.com

A Solar Eclipse Obscuring Antarctica Fascinates Scientists And Experts

Since 7:00 GMT (8:00 in the morning in Spain) this Saturday it has been possible to appreciate how the Moon has interposed itself before the Sun and has begun to cast a shadow on the Earth until producing a total solar eclipse . At that time, the three spheres were aligned in a straight line, a phenomenon that can be seen in its fullness from Antarctica, which welcomes groups of scientists for observation these days.
ASTRONOMY
ntvhoustonnews.com

Solar Eclipse brings minutes to darkness to Antarctic summer

Video released by NASA showed a total solar eclipse as seen from Western Antarctica on Saturday (4 December). The earth’s southernmost continent experiences continual daylight from mid-October until early April, but the eclipse brought a few minutes of total darkness. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the...
ASTRONOMY
shorelinemedia.net

Total solar eclipse seen from Union Glacier, Antarctica

A total solar eclipse could be seen from Antarctica on Saturday with NASA live streaming the event, showing a striking image of the sky darkening. (Dec. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d93ff9d09a204f388fa16e9eadec2b5a.
ASTRONOMY
Earth & Sky

Photos and video: December 4 total solar eclipse

Photos and video: December 4, 2021, total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse of December 4, 2021, took place over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. So only a lucky few saw it from the ground. Others saw it from ships or airplanes. And a very, very lucky few say it from space! Meanwhile, NASA showed a great live stream of the eclipse, which you can see in this post (below). And some in our community traveled to far southern locations and posted photos. Wow! Always beautiful. First, here’s NASA’s live stream…
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Solar Tour Pit Stop #2: Eclipses

Early this morning, there was a total solar eclipse across Antarctica!. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon blocks out the Sun, creating the illusion of night during the day and a breathtaking sight in our sky. Join NASA Edge at 1:30 p.m. EST on NASA TV to see the...
ASTRONOMY
kfrxfm.com

Have You Ever Seen An Antarctican Solar Eclipse?

Antarctica went dark for a few minutes on Saturday when the moon passed in front of the sun, casting a shadow across the desolate region. The amazing folks over at NASA—for those of us who couldn’t make the trip down to the south pole to witness the rare event—set up a live stream of the whole event [above]
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

See a stunning view of today’s solar eclipse as captured from Antarctica

A solar eclipse passed over parts of the southern hemisphere early this morning, Saturday, December 4, including parts of South Africa, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia. For sky-watchers in the northern hemisphere, the eclipse wasn’t visible. But you can rewatch the event from a unique view: From Union Glacier in Antarctica, the only place on the globe where the eclipse was total. A livestream from Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition, embedded above, shows beautiful views of the eclipse as it happened.
ASTRONOMY
SHAPE

December 2021's New Moon and Solar Eclipse Will Challenge You to Fully Embrace a New Reality

If the intensity of the moment has you feeling restless, overwhelmed, or thoroughly electrified and eager to step into the future, you're simply feeling the eclipse season vibes. With last month's lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus behind us, this month hosts a doozy of a Sagittarius new moon. Not only is it the last new moon of 2021, but it'll also occur at the same time as the final solar eclipse of the year and the last eclipse in a series occurring on the Sagittarius-Gemini axis that began back in June 2020. As a result, you could be feeling an air of finality.
ASTRONOMY
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Timelapse Of Total Solar Eclipse in Antarctica

Antarctica went dark for a few minutes during a total solar eclipse on Saturday, Dec. 4. The continent normally experiences continuous daylight from October until April. It was the only place in the world where the total eclipse, which occurs when the moon moves between the sun and Earth, was visible.
ASTRONOMY
CU Boulder News & Events

Hear planets sing as you ‘walk’ through space in new solar system model

Banner image: A glass block marks Saturn's spot in the solar system in a new scale model on the CU Boulder campus. (Credit: CU Boulder) Have you ever wanted to travel to Neptune? Thanks to an updated solar system model on campus, you can “visit” the planet as you stroll from the Fiske Planetarium north to Colorado Avenue—just a few minutes if you hustle. You can also catch the sounds of Neptune and other planets and asteroids as they go whooshing by on your smartphone.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Antarctic total solar eclipse shows off shadowy beauty in space shots

Usually, eclipse fans will flock to the dark path of totality of a solar eclipse, but that was a tall order for the eclipse that happened this past weekend. The full eclipse was only visible from Antarctica. The residents of the International Space Station, however, had a great view. CNET...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

The December Solar Eclipse May Push You Out Of Your Comfort Zone

The 28-day lunar cycle is all about the process of growth, release, and renewal. It begins with a new moon, giving you a fresh slate as you embark on your next journey. As the moon waxes, that journey begins to take shape as your experiences continue to accumulate. By the time the full moon takes place, the lunar cycle has reached its climax, leaving you with a revelation or maybe even a reward. Then, the moon starts to wane, helping you embrace the process of letting go and starting all over again. However, not even the lunar cycle is as predictable as you might think. As you learn more about the spiritual meaning of the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse, you may feel reminded that even the most reliable circumstances can change when you least expect it.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

A Distant View Of The Antarctic Solar Eclipse

If you visit the NASA DSCOVR EPIC website you can see the imagery it takes every day. This image of the eclipse last week over Antarctica is especially stunning. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
ASTRONOMY

