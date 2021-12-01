7 Poses to Help You Through the Solar Eclipse

The 28-day lunar cycle is all about the process of growth, release, and renewal. It begins with a new moon, giving you a fresh slate as you embark on your next journey. As the moon waxes, that journey begins to take shape as your experiences continue to accumulate. By the time the full moon takes place, the lunar cycle has reached its climax, leaving you with a revelation or maybe even a reward. Then, the moon starts to wane, helping you embrace the process of letting go and starting all over again. However, not even the lunar cycle is as predictable as you might think. As you learn more about the spiritual meaning of the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse, you may feel reminded that even the most reliable circumstances can change when you least expect it.

