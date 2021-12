Jake Allen is happy the NHL concussion spotter pulled him out of the game in Detroit on Nov. 13. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Canadiens goalie was removed from the game with 48 seconds left in the first period after getting run over by the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin as he went hard to the net and was also pushed by Montreal defenceman Jeff Petry. Allen’s mask was knocked off as he was driven hard into the net, which came off its moorings.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO