Things to do with the family over Thanksgiving break. Visit the Festival of Trees (virtually). The Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Festival of Trees brings you all the magical traditions of the holidays to one place. The event will include an interactive Event Experience Portal, where folks from nearly anywhere can enjoy their favorite Festival of Trees traditions. From Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28 you can enjoy the festival for free all you have to do is fill out your name and email.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO